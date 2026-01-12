CBS’s Sganga: DHS Video Shows Minutes Before ‘Murder of Renee Good’

On Monday’s “CBS Evening News,” CBS News Homeland Security and Justice Correspondent Nicole Sganga said that video released by DHS shows “the minutes leading up to the murder of Renee Good.” And “Trump administration officials have claimed she intended to ram ICE agents before she was shot.”

Sganga said, “DHS this weekend released a video showing the minutes leading up to the murder of Renee Good. She and others are heard honking car horns. Trump administration officials have claimed she intended to ram ICE agents before she was shot.”

She continued, “We were there as federal agents deployed pepper balls and tear gas against protesters on Sunday, led by Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, who says immigration operations on the ground will continue.”

Sganga then played video where she asked Bovino, “We watched as you confronted protesters right there. It didn’t look like de-escalation, but are you trying to send a message?” Bovino responded, “The agitators and the rioters here in Minneapolis need to understand that our operations will continue unabated, despite the violence they perpetrate against law enforcement.”

