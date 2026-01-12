Dem Rep. Goldman: DOJ Prosecuting Powell ‘Will Tank Our Economy’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said the Trump administration’s Department of Justice criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “will tank our economy.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “What is your reaction to the lack of reaction from Republicans to this insanity about a trumped up criminal investigation into Jerome Powell?”

Goldman said, “I was encouraged by Lisa Murkowski’s comments where she said, if the Department of Justice is investigating the fed, then the Congress needs to investigate the Department of Justice, which is, of course, exactly right. And so there are a couple senators, which can make a difference. But once again, there are crickets from House Republicans. And the notion of using the criminal justice system as a political cudgel, is now being normalized by these Republicans. But the impact and the damage is now escalating tremendously. It’s now not just political enemies like Lisa James or Adam Schiff or James Comey. It is actual government officials, current government officials. Lisa Cook is one now Jerome Powell. And the impact, I think, is really reflected in that statement, from the former board chairs and members, where they emphasize the importance of the rule of law. Now, I’ve spoken to you many times about the rule of law. It is a somewhat vague concept to a lot of people, but when they say that the rule of law is the foundation for the economic success of this country, what they are meaning is that the notion that our laws are followed, are independent and are, neutrally arbitrary by judges is the basis for our economic system. It is the reason why the dollar is so strong. And if you are now going to have monetary policy driven by political considerations, all of that faith in the dollar just goes completely down and it will tank our economy.”

