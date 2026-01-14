Sen. Markey: ‘No Funding for ICE,’ Noem Should Be Impeached

On Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) called for Congress not fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to be impeached.

Host Chris Hayes said, “Senator Murphy has said as, as we approach, a vote on, funding the government. And this is a little complicated because there’s some appropriations bills that have actually come through in what’s called regular order, there might be another, continuing resolution. But Senator Murphy, among others, have said we can’t vote to fund DHS if this continues. And, you know, we can’t write them a blank check. What’s your view?”

Yeah, we can’t. We authorize reappropriation of funding for ICE. We just can’t do that. First of all, the funding is coming from cuts in Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, the Department of Education, the Environmental Protection Agency. That’s where they’re getting the funding in order to increase funding for ICE. So no funding for ICE. We just have to absolutely draw the line and not only say, no funding for ICE, but we should begin an impeachment proceeding of Kristi Noem, who is right now actually orchestrating on the streets of our country this, this almost vigilantism on the part of ICE agents terrorizing cities all across the country, with right now Minneapolis being the prime example.

