Exclusive – Burgum: We Will Control Venezuela Oil, Trump Shifting Energy Dominance Away from OPEC

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum talked about Venezuelan oil.

Burgum said, “We control the marketing and the sale of their oil. That’s the lever that we have as part of this relationship for providing the security, if you will, to protect Venezuela and to help keep the bad actors out of there and then get normal relations going from an economic standpoint between our two countries, which is beneficial to both. But when you do that, when they’ve got the world’s largest reserves bigger than Saudi Arabia, this is a blow to OPEC.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo