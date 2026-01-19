Grijalva: Churches Are ‘Open Door’, Protesters Have ‘Right’ to Go In 

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) said that when people find out “someone that’s supposed to be speaking for the community in church” is “a federal agent that is running ICE in their communities, they have the right to go in there.” “Churches have always been an open door,” and the people who barged into a church in St. Paul over the weekend weren’t violent.

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “Do you believe it was a step too far for protesters to go into a church?”

Grijalva answered, “I don’t. I don’t. I think that when they find out that someone that’s supposed to be speaking for the community in church is found out to be an ICE — like, a federal agent that is running ICE in their communities, they have the right to go in there. Churches have always been an open door, and, from my understanding, in the videos that I saw, those protesters were not violent in any way.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett