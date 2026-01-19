Meeks: Trump’s Push to Take Greenland ‘Threatens Our National Security’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s push to take Greenland “threatens our national security.”

Meeks said, “From the very top of the government of, Denmark to the average everyday person on the street, in Denmark, they do not understand, why Donald Trump is doing this. They are and have been our strongest ally. And they said that they have agreed to and will work with, America and our NATO allies for anything that is necessary for our national security. There is no question about that.”

He continued, “If the United States continues to push, if Donald Trump continues to push to take Greenland, which they were clear, is not for sale at all. So he says he wants to buy it. It’s not for sale. If he wants to continue to do that, and they don’t want anything to do with the United States of America.”

He added, “If you look at you talking about national security, what he is doing now threatens our national security. Because in this world of which we live in, we utilize our allies. And the best allies we have are our European allies to help us with information and with intelligence and working collectively together. And what he’s doing is threatening that kind of unity which will make America less safe. So what he’s doing now is not going to make America safer. It’s going to make it less safe. It’s going to put us in jeopardy.”

