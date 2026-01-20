Mamdani Calls for Abolishing ICE — They Are ‘Terrorizing People’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani call for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be abolished.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, “In light of recent events, there’s been renewed calls from prominent Democrats to abolish ICE. I want to know where you come down on abolishing ICE and if you believe that ICE has any legitimate law enforcement role?”

Mamdani said, “You know, I am in support of abolishing ICE. And I’ll tell you why because what we see is an entity that has no interest in fulfilling its stated reason to exist. We’re seeing a government agency that is supposed to be enforcing some kind of immigration law but instead what it’s doing is terrorizing people no matter their immigration status, no matter the facts of the law, no matter the facts of the case. And I’m tired of waking up every day and seeing a new image of someone being dragged out of a car, dragged out of their home, dragged out of their life.”

He added, “What we need to see is humanity. There is a way to care about immigration in this city and in this country with a sense of humanity. What we’re seeing from ICE is not it, and we have not seen that from them in a long, long time.”

