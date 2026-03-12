The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more illegal aliens convicted of crimes like attempted murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal alien attempted murderers, sexual assailants, kidnappers, and a criminal who assaulted a pregnant woman,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement.

Among those illegal aliens arrested is Alejandro Cuatla-Torres of Mexico, who was previously convicted of attempted murder in Hudson County, New Jersey.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Flavio Martinez-Alfonsin of Mexico, who was previously convicted of sexual assault with a weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting a peace officer, and home invasion with a dangerous weapon in the prominent sanctuary jurisdiction of Cook County, Illinois.

Oscar Rene Almanza-Gutierrez of Mexico was arrested after having been convicted of assaulting a pregnant woman in McLennan County, Texas, while Epigmenio Bustillos-Marquez of Mexico was arrested following a conviction for aggravated kidnapping in Iron County, Utah.

ICE agents also arrested Carlos Ramirez-Rojas of Mexico, who was previously convicted of attempted arson in Rockford, Illinois.

“These are the types of monsters our officers are arresting and removing from American neighborhoods,” Bis said. “While sanctuary politicians demonize ICE law enforcement, our officers continue to risk their lives to remove criminals from our communities. Under President Trump, the murder rate has reached a 125-year low.”

