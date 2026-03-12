Trump Cautions Iran’s Men’s Team Against Attending World Cup out of Concern for Their ‘Life and Safety’

President Donald Trump says he feels it isn’t “appropriate” for Iran’s men’s national soccer team to be included in the coming World Cup, out of concern for their safety.

Iran qualified for this summer’s Cup games, being co-hosted by the U.S.A., Canada, and Mexico, but the president says he fears for the team’s “life and safety.”

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The president’s message came on the heels of a comment by Iran’s sports minister confirming that Team Iran would be part of the World Cup, according to the Daily Mail.

Trump’s social media post also comes amid the ongoing military actions between the U.S. and Israel and the Iranian mullahs.

Still, FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that he spoke with Trump, who said that Team Iran is still invited if they want to attend.

“This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J Trump, to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days,” he said.

“We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World,” Infantino said, according to the New York Post.

FIFA has not reported how it would replace Iran in the game schedule

It would be the first time in World Cup history for a national team to pull out of the tournament if Team Iran were to quit. Though some teams have in the past refused individual games for political reasons.

