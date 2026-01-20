Ty Cobb: Trump’s ‘Dementia’ and ‘Cognitive Decline’ Are Palpable

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb claimed President Donald Trump had “dementia.”

Cobb said, “I suspect one of the key guardrails this week, where I hope there is vigorous debate is with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the military over what Trump intends to do in Greenland. You know, today, he said he wouldn’t take, force off the table. They asked him how far he was prepared to go. He said, you’ll find out. You know, those are not the comments of a rational human being and certainly not presidential at all. Likewise yesterday you had the clearly deranged, demented and insane note that he sent to the to the leaders of Norway saying that because Norway, which has no control over the Nobel Peace Prize, hadn’t given it to him that he was free to disregard peace and very interested in Greenland. You know, I don’t think there’s anybody outside of the United States who believes that Trump is sane.”

Host Ari Melber said, “Since you’ve worked for him in the White House, when you make that reference to saying, do you mean problems with how he approaches things that have long been there, or are you referring to some decline?”

Cobb said, “No, I think there’s been a significant decline. You know, he’s always been driven by narcissism but I think the dementia and the cognitive decline are palpable as do many experts, including many physicians.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN