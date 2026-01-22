Bolton: Trump’s Board of Peace Is an ‘Embarrassment’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source,” former national security adviser John Bolton said President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace is an “embarrassment to the United States.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “One thing that is he wants to talk about tomorrow is the Board of Peace. He’s got this big speech. The invitations just went out. It’s focused on Gaza, but what I’ve been told is, is actually much bigger. Their vision for us, is it going to be much bigger than that?”

Bolton said, “Look, this is an embarrassment to the United States that any president would say things like that. You bet Vladimir Putin gets things done. So does he. Jinping. How about Kim Jong un, did he invite him? The president of Belarus is on the board, Viktor Orban of Hungary is on. It’s no wonder other people are saying, no, I don’t think the thing is going to get off the ground. It was originally, as you said, designed for Gaza, but apparently he now has global ambitions. I don’t know who’s talking to him about this. It may be entirely his idea. But but this is a failure from from word one. And what it shows is he’s not focusing on what the real threats to the United States are out there in the world. And that’s the growing China, Russia axis, the the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which he’s still, vainly trying to seek a cease fire for, or worried about China’s hegemonic ambitions along its Indo Pacific periphery. We’ve got real threats, and he’s building a Board of Peace, charging $1 billion for each country that joins. As I say, this is embarrassing. That’s has nothing to do with American national security has everything to do with Donald Trump’s ego.”

