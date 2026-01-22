Dem Rep. Cohen: ICE ‘Basically a Revolutionary Guard’, Should Be Abolished as It Is

On Thursday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) stated that he wants to abolish ICE as it currently is, “and they are basically a Revolutionary Guard on our streets.” He also argued that “They didn’t have the right to go into the car of Ms. Good.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “Do you want to abolish ICE as it is today?”

Cohen answered, “I’ll — yes, I do. ICE has gone beyond the pale in what they’ve done on the streets and hiding their identities, wearing the masks, not having their names on a badge, or having a badge where they can be identified, and just grabbing people and violating the law. They didn’t have the right to go into the car of Ms. Good. They cannot do anything, except enforce the immigration laws or stop some type of impediment of immigration laws. None of that was happening. So, they’ve gone way beyond their powers, and they are basically a Revolutionary Guard on our streets. When you just — your previous story about the hospital’s conditions being upset because of ICE, there [are] churches being upset, you name it, there are lots of problems. ICE is on the rocks, and ICE ought to be neat.”

