Dem Rep. Goldman: ‘Unconscionable’ ICE Forcing People to Show Their Papers ‘as if We’re in Nazi Germany’

Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said it is “unconscionable” that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is asking people to show their papers “as if we’re in Nazi Germany.”

Cooper said, “I want to ask you about what’s going on with ice, particularly the removal of this five year old boy and his father in Minnesota. According to his attorney, they were in the middle of a legal asylum process. They had gone to the correct checkpoint. They they’d done it on the app. They had their appointment. They had they were in the process.”

Goldman said, “This is happening all over the country, Anderson. And the notion that a five year old boy would be taken, alone for 24 hours by these masked, armed ICE agents is horrific, and it is horrifying. And the way that ICE is treating unaccompanied children, the way they’re treating American citizens, the way that they are forcing people to show their papers as if we’re in Nazi Germany is unconscionable. But yes, Kristi Noem admitted in that hearing that anybody who has an open asylum case who is deported, they are doing that in violation of the law. And that’s happening all over the place. And for that reason, and many others, Kristi Noem needs to go today.”

