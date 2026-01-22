Dem Rep. Kelly: ‘Can’t Vote for Anything That Gives DHS and ICE More Money’ Even if It Has Good Parts

On Thursday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) said that while there are good things in the funding bill, she “can’t vote for anything that gives DHS and ICE more money.” And added that “they have too much money.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Ranking Member Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) acknowledged that Democrats didn’t get everything that they wanted, but also said, quote, is there something good for TSA? Is there something good for FEMA? If your house is blown up, is there something good for the Coast Guard? Effectively saying, look, there are parts of this that are effective. What do you say to the argument?”

Kelly answered, “I don’t deny that there are [parts of it] that are good, but I can’t vote for anything that gives DHS and ICE more money.”

Welker then cut in to ask, “So you’re a no?”

Kelly answered, “I’m a no. Cannot do it. And they have enough money for what they’re doing, they have too much money.”

