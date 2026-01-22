Dem Rep. Kelly on Meeting ICE Halfway: They Keep Going Places ‘They’re Not Welcome’

On Thursday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) responded to Vice President JD Vance urging state and local officials to meet ICE officials halfway by saying that “ICE wasn’t welcomed from the beginning” in Chicago, “that’s part of the problem, that they’re coming into places that they’re not welcome,” and so “they’re causing some of the angst that they are experiencing.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Congresswoman, what do you make of that argument, the Vice President saying all you have to do is meet ICE officials halfway?”

Kelly answered, “Well, I know from representing the Chicagoland area, ICE wasn’t welcomed from the beginning, and they’re coming into Democratic cities and terrorizing communities and traumatizing communities and people. So, that’s part of the problem, that they’re coming into places that they’re not welcome, people are afraid of them, people are afraid to go outside, they don’t seem to have the same rules a regular police force would have in a municipality. So, that’s what causing — they’re causing some of the angst that they are experiencing.”

