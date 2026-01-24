Dem Rep. Cleaver: Dems Have Overdone Housing Regulations, There Is Push to Fix

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) stated that “sometimes we overdo it with regulations” and Democrats have been guilty of doing so, but there is a push to correct that.

While discussing housing policy, Cleaver said, “[W]e’re trying to make it easier for houses to be built. We have exemptions from federal demands, federal requirements. And we’re trying to ease the burden, and, also, at the same time, attract those institutions that are committed to housing, the homebuilders’ associations around the country.”

He continued, “And sometimes we overdo it with regulations, Democrats, yes, we’ve done that. But I think this is a clear attempt to make a correction.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett