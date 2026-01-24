GOP Sen. Kennedy: ‘We’re Still Letting’ Iran ‘Sell Oil to China’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said that in order to make the Iranian regime fall, you would have to ramp up sanctions on the country, since “we’re still letting them sell oil to China,” and you would have to put an embargo on the regime’s tankers, which would be a “dangerous” move to take because China buys a lot of oil from Iran and we’re not sure how China would react to an embargo of Iranian oil tankers.

Host Bill Maher asked, “Why couldn’t [President Donald Trump] have just droned the ayatollah’s ass or something? It seemed like that’s –.”

Kennedy answered, “If you want Iran to fall, here’s what you do: You should cut off their cash flow, you double down on the sanctions — we’re still letting them sell oil to China, and — this would be dangerous — you embargo their tankers, just like we’re doing in Venezuela. Now, you better be prepared to suffer the — or accept the consequences. If you pray for rain, you’ve got to be prepared to deal with the mud. We don’t know what China will do, because China buys a lot of that oil.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett