Maher: I Don’t Mind Removal of Dictator ‘Inviting China and Russia and Iran’ In, Don’t Love Everything About Venezuela Operation

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while he doesn’t love everything about the ouster of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, he doesn’t hate all of it and he doesn’t dislike the ousting of a dictator who was “inviting China and Russia and Iran into the country” and while he’s unsure if Exxon should get the nation’s oil reserves, it’s still better than Maduro having the oil.

Maher said, “Venezuela, do I love everything about it? No. But do I hate it? No.”

He continued, “Do I hate it when we get rid of a merciless dictator who made a quarter of his country flee and is inviting China and Russia and Iran into the country? Do I — should Exxon get the oil? Maybe not. But better than that asshole.”

