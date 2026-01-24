Maher: Obama Deported ‘a Lot’ of People Without Criminal Records

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher wished that we could go back to the deportation policy of former President Barack Obama, but acknowledged “a lot of the people he deported did not have criminal records.” But stated that “He just did it without this ugliness” we’re seeing now.

After criticizing ICE actions and the shooting of Renee Good, Maher said, “Obama, could we just go back to his policy? He was a badass, was he not, on this kind of issue?”

After CNN host Kasie Hunt said that Democrats had angst about Obama’s deportation policy, Maher agreed and added, “And a lot of the people he deported did not have criminal records. He did it too. He just did it without this ugliness, okay. So, it could be done.”

