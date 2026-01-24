Moulton: ‘Domestic Terrorist’ Stephen Miller Is Manipulating ‘Senile’ Trump

Saturday on MS NOW’s “Alex Witt Reports,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller was a “domestic terrorist” who is manipulating the “senile” president.

Moulton said, “This administration clearly does not care about following the law. I mean, we’ve been worried for a long time about all the details of the law that they break, the constitutional provisions on elections and things like that, sometimes esoteric things that not every American understands. Now they’re violating basic laws like, you do not murder someone. You do not murder American citizens. So they don’t care about any laws. And absolutely, I think it’s the intent to invoke the Insurrection Act. Now, my guess is that is is not coming so much from our senile president, but from Stephen Miller, Stephen Miller, the modern incarnation of the Gestapo right here in America, a racist full and through who is using Donald Trump, this increasingly senile president, for his aims of white domination. That’s clearly what’s going on here.”

He continued, “So there are a lot of people manipulating this president behind the scenes. And trust me, I’m not defending Trump here. He’s he’s part and parcel with it. But the point is that when we see the president go off the rails, as he so often does with these long, senile tweets, there’s an even more insidiousness behind it. This administration is the most morally and financially corrupt administration in American history. And it matters. It matters because Americans are dying. Americans are getting killed today in our streets.”

He added, “Stephen Miller, as a domestic terrorist, that’s who the domestic terrorist is at the top of this government.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN