Exclusive: Department of War Outlines Plan for Greenland, Details Recruiting Bonanza

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Kingsley Wilson, the press secretary for the Department of War, talked about Greenland.

Wilson said, “It’s going to be important for I think this administration and the Department of War writ large to refocus on the Arctic. … And I would also add that when the president’s over there at Davos talking about Greenland, he’s speaking from a position of strength, because the Department of War has refocused on the warrior ethos. We’ve gotten the ideology and the woke garbage out of the military and we’re focusing on lethality again.”

