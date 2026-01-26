Business Podcaster Scott Galloway Lavishes Praise on Gavin Newsom: ‘It’s Like There’s Light Shining on The Guy… It’s Like He’s the Chosen One’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Gavin Newsom and Scott Galloway.

Marlow said, “It’s just completely absurd. The guy’s record is abysmal. I’ve gone through on the show, from homelessness, to traffic, to crime, to blowing our surplus, to the fires that burned down the whole city.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo