DeSantis: ‘No Way’ Red States Would Be Able to Get Away with What These Blue States Are Doing

During Sunday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) reacted to the ongoing immigration enforcement operation and the resulting backlash in Minnesota.

DeSantis argued red states could not get away with what blue states were under these circumstances.

“Governor DeSantis, I look at these blue cities and blue states, first of all, they claim to be sanctuary, which they can’t do under the Constitution,” host Mark Levin said. “They couldn’t do it during the Confederacy, the Democrats, and they’re doing it again, trying to pretend that they’re not part of the Republic and yet they are. I hear these mayors and these governors egging on people in ways that stokes the flames, that helps them become violent, and so forth and so on, and also, we have these paid actors and these front organizations that, you know, they show up their rent-a-mobs, and they show up, too, and so forth.”

“I don’t see a lot of that in your state,” he continued. “So, what do you do? You work with ICE, you work with Immigration, you coordinate, you let them know when the bad guys are getting out of jail, whereas the Democrats are working with the enemies of society, right?”

DeSantis replied, “Well, absolutely, we do all of those things, Mark. We’re safer as a result of it. And this Immigration issue is very important. Public safety is very important. But I would argue it’s even larger than that. This is a constitutional issue. We had an administration under Joe Biden that basically, the President violated his oath to take care that the laws are faithfully executed with respect to immigration, he opened the border, interior enforcement collapsed. President Trump ran in large part on securing the border and making sure immigration laws were enforced to be able to protect the public.”

“So, what we’re doing by cooperating is we’re helping not only to make sure illegal aliens are removed, our taxpayers are protected, but that the people’s will in that election of 2024 is being carried out,” he continued. “What they’re doing in the blue states is they lost the election, and they want to nullify the faithful application of Immigration law, and it goes much beyond just protesting or not liking it, they are actively encouraging people to take matters into their own hands, and they are putting the people who are serving in federal law enforcement at risk as a result.”

“There is no way that if the shoe were on the other foot, red states would be able to get away with what these blue states are doing right now,” DeSantis added.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor