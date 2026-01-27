Fetterman: Labeling ICE as Nazi, Gestapo ‘Something as a Democrat I Refuse to Ever Engage In’

During Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) spoke out against those on the Democrat side who labeled Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as “Nazis” or “Gestapo.”

He said he refuses to engage in those tactics.

“What — what do we do? I mean, I keep scrolling all of the most violent people that have already been arrested in Minnesota,” host Sean Hannity said. “I can do it nationwide, and I can run it for the full hour and longer, you know, but when they’re constantly being compared to Nazis and Gestapo and fascist, does that not — is that not incitement to you? Is that not dehumanizing to you? When sanctuary cities provide services to illegals and give them money, taxpayer money, is that an incentive to you?”

Fetterman replied, “Well, for me, first, the latest statistics that I’ve seen about ICE, the people that nationwide, nationwide, they have deported about two-thirds of the ones that have criminal — whether a record, or they were actually active in criminal behaviors, about two-thirds. So that’s what I think, America, the vast majority of America wants to deport those folks. And now for me, I would never ever compare anybody to Nazis or the Gestapo or for those kinds of things. You know, Nazis are just — that’s just not appropriate. And that’s why I refuse to do that or refer to Republicans or parts of ICE. They’re not Nazis. Now, for me, that’s something as a Democrat I refuse to ever engage in.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor