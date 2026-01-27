Fetterman: ‘Rare’ for Democrats to Say ‘Do Not Abolish ICE’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that he’s “one of the rare Democrats saying do not abolish ICE” and the push to do so is dumb. He also said that “ICE already has all of their money” so the vote on DHS funding “is really largely symbolic, because it’s not going to defund.”

Fetterman said, “I’d like to remind people — and, actually, my colleague from Kentucky pointed out — ICE already has all of their money. So, that vote is really largely symbolic, because it’s not going to defund. And, again, I also, as a Democrat, [am] one of the rare Democrats saying do not abolish ICE…that’s just stupid, that’s outrageous to think those kinds of thing[s].”

He added that if the DHS funding bill is unbundled from the other funding bills, “that’s going to change the dynamic, but if that doesn’t happen, that would almost guarantee that we will shut our government down, and I would find myself unwilling to not pay our military and damage other parts of our government, especially to remind people that it’s not going to change the situation with ICE at this point.”

