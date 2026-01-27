Trump Jr.: Schweizer’s ‘Invisible Coup’ Exposes the ‘Foreign Infiltration’ Behind Minneapolis ‘Insurrection’

Tuesday on Donald Trump Jr’s podcast “Triggered,” Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer discussed the current unrest in Minneapolis.

Trump said, “I think without question, I mean, you saw, you know, another sort of tragic shooting, happened over the weekend. But then you see how some of this stuff is organized and you read some of the groups. I mean, these are former, you know, Special Forces soldiers that used to deal with counterinsurgency. And, you know, they’re talking about, you know, a thousand personal signal and group chats and their groups, and everyone has a role. I mean, this is not an organic, you know, protest. This is not a peaceful protest. It’s designed and functions, almost like, you know, in counterinsurgency, or an insurgency, like what we were dealing with when we were getting into Afghanistan or Iraq at the time. I mean, these are not, you know, people doing this of their own free will, and they really want to be there because they believe in these things. These are organized campaigns designed to create. And so chaos, you know, if they’re able to, create violence, I imagine that’s probably part of the textbook and private part of the playbook. And, you know, no one likes that. But, you know, I’m sure they’re more than happy to reap the benefits of that. I mean, this is not, you know, a peaceful protest gone wrong. This is an organized insurrection, as far as I’m concerned.”

Schweizer said, “I think that’s exactly right. And I think the evidence is overwhelming.”

Trump said, “So many Americans, they’re busy. They’re, you know, they’re struggling. Life’s not hard. You know, life’s not easy. It’s hard. It’s, you know, they go through this so they’re not paying attention. So the narrative is never going to talk about, you know, the organized aspect of that, the foreign infiltration of these groups and, or, you know, the way they’re leading and pushing people to do that.”

He added, “This is obviously and insurrection that is happening.”

