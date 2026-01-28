Tillis: ‘Noem Is Out of Her Depth,’ She’s ‘Not Competent’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “is not competent” to run the federal agency.

Tillis said, “Well, I think they’re doing the American people and the president a great disservice by not realizing how much attention is focused on these operations and how details and discipline matter. They spoke before they knew anything about what occurred on the ground. They didn’t even implement the typical protocol that you would. And an officer involved shooting as much to protect those officers as the scene of the incident.”

He added, “Everything that goes into an investigation after a casualty, after a death. They talked too soon. It looked like they wanted to get ahead of a news cycle. And it really discredits it. It brings their credibility into question. And, Jake, it’s very important for people in North Carolina to know I’ve held every sheriff in North Carolina that was a sanctuary city, jurisdiction accountable. We went after them. Our office filed a bill for justice for sanctuary, a justice for victims of sanctuary cities, to make sure that if somebody was harmed by someone who was detained and not transferred to ICE, that they could sue that local government and get restitution. So I’ve made it very clear that I want law enforcement to work with each other, but you can’t be situational. You can’t expect that out of a Biden administration and Democrat mayors, and then not expect us to lead by example by coordinating with state and local law enforcement. I believe that Noem is out of her depth. I think she’s reached the Peter Principle. She is not competent to run this organization, and I haven’t even begun to talk about the failure of FEMA and disaster response in North Carolina, but I will be tomorrow on the floor.”

