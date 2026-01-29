FNC’s Ingraham: ‘Resisting ICE Is like a Religion’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham questioned the wisdom behind Democrats’ tack toward immigration enforcement.

According to Ingraham, resisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents was like a “religion” for those on the left.

“[P]eople don’t know the law, but it’s nonsense,” she said. “Honoring an ICE detainer simply means cooperating with ICE, alerting the agency ahead of any release of a suspect in order to prevent that individual from fleeing the area. That also has the added benefit of keeping the community safe, so it all makes sense. But sanctuary cities don’t care. Resisting ICE is like a religion to these people and it’s worth to them risking American lives. And all these mild notes of cooperation notwithstanding, Democrat’s default position is to side with illegals. That’s why rapists and murderers were roaming free in Minnesota when ICE arrived.”

Ingraham continued, “Sanctuary city policies, plus open borders propaganda, plus activist boots on the ground equals lawlessness. Mark Zito, the special agent in charge for HSI in Minnesota said it very well, every time local jurisdictions refuse to cooperate with ICE and every time activists use their ridiculous whistles and bullhorns to alert criminal aliens, they’re helping violent offenders, including convicted sex predators escape justice.”

“We’re talking monsters such as Mahad Abdulkadir Yusuf, a criminal illegal alien and convicted sex offender from Somalia,” she added. “When ICE first arrived at the building to arrest him in December, the building manager and other neighbors obstructed them, undeterred though, ICE returned and carried out the arrest. And how do communists describe the act of taking criminals off the streets?”

