Marlow: Democrats Equate Death of Two Far-Left Agitators to Holocaust Atrocities, Millions of Murders

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Minnesota and comments by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA).

Marlow said, “He’s comparing the deaths of eight figures, human beings, innocents, starved, worked to death, gassed, all sorts of torture, inhumane experimentation to two agitators obstructing police operations, getting killed, inadvertently, by the way. It wasn’t like they were hunted down and murdered.”

