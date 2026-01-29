PA Gov. Shapiro: Krasner Comparing ICE to Nazis ‘Abhorrent’, Doesn’t Help Lower Temperature

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) stated that a statement by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) comparing ICE to Nazis is “unacceptable, it is abhorrent, and it is wrong, period, hard stop, end of sentence.” And “What we are trying to do in Pennsylvania is bring down the temperature, and rhetoric like that is not helpful.”

After playing video of Krasner, host Bret Baier asked, “What’s your take on that?”

Shapiro responded, “That kind of rhetoric is unacceptable, it is abhorrent, and it is wrong, period, hard stop, end of sentence. I think what we need — and I’ve called for this in Minnesota, and I’ve practiced this in Pennsylvania — is we need to bring down the rhetoric, bring down the temperature, and create calm in the community. I believe that the president’s policies have injected chaos onto the streets of Minnesota. I’ve been very outspoken about that. You may disagree with that statement, but I believe that to be true. I think we have seen that. What we are trying to do in Pennsylvania is bring down the temperature, and rhetoric like that is not helpful.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett