John Rich Slams Nashville Mayor over Power Outage Response After Ice Storm

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “American Newsroom,” country music artist John Rich discussed the failed response in Nashville after a severe ice storm.

Rich said, “It is 80,000, 90,000 houses. So it’s a lot more than 80,000 people. And what’s what’s really interesting is it’s it’s pretty much localized to Davidson County, which is the county Nashville resides. And all the counties around Davidson County are doing much better than Davidson County. And so we’ve been asking ourselves that citizens who are, I mean, out of power for six days, what’s the difference? We found out Nashville Electric Service, their CEO Theresa Boyles last year, cut $7.5 million out of the budget to trim the trees. So Tennessee covered in trees. I know you come here a lot. And so instead of any us trimming our trees, God decided to trim our trees with an ice storm. And so now you have trees laying all over the place. And there’s a lot of people actually seriously in harm’s way right now. We’ve got, single digit temperatures hitting over the weekend, and houses have been without power now for six days.”

He added, “I want to give a shout out to our linemen because they’re not the problem. They’re out doing everything they can. Yeah, they got to get the trees up and then they got to get the lines back up. The trees are the big issue. We have a mayor here in Nashville. Hard core leftist guy Freddie O’Connell, and they’ve decided they’re not going to do any interviews or any press conferences through the weekend Dana, as the temperatures go down to four and five degrees here in Nashville. And I’ve just reminded a lot of my Democrat friends, which I have Democrat friends, you’d be surprised. I said, well, you get what you vote for here in Nashville. Maybe next time you guys put some people in office that actually think ahead and don’t raise your taxes by 40% and then can’t cut the trees.”

