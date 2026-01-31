‘Charlie Kirk Show’ Producer Andrew Kolvet Reveals Charlie’s Top Three Lessons for Young Conservatives

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” “Charlie Kirk Show” Producer Andrew Kolvet talked about Kirk’s lessons.

Kolvet said, “The first thing that comes to mind is do not doom and gloom … Charlie would always think about what he can do to help. So, that would be number two. What can you do? The lessons that Charlie would say is, you’ve got to make your life about a purpose greater than yourself. … I think three would be like get married and have a family.”

