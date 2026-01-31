‘Charlie Kirk Show’ Producer Andrew Kolvet Says Affordability Crisis Was Conservative Icon’s Top Political Concern When He Died

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” “Charlie Kirk Show” Producer Andrew Kolvet talked about the economy.

Kolvet said, “Charlie was really concerned in the final days of his life with a couple things that I believe are more true now than they even were then. And one is the affordability crisis for Gen Z.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo