Maher: ‘Celebrities Don’t Know About the Real World’, Talent Isn’t ‘Knowing Things’

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that “Celebrities don’t know about the real world.” And told them that “being talented, which you are, isn’t the same as knowing things or having the credibility to advise people on their politics. You rail against privilege, but you avail yourself of the greatest privilege of all, to remain clueless.”

Maher said that while celebrities have every right to speak their mind, they shouldn’t. He added that most celebrities — with the exception of Bruce Springsteen and some others — don’t seem to be in touch, and “being talented, which you are, isn’t the same as knowing things or having the credibility to advise people on their politics. You rail against privilege, but you avail yourself of the greatest privilege of all, to remain clueless. Dave Chappelle lashed out at me last month because I called him out for saying there was more free speech in Saudi Arabia than here. Well, I was right. What he said was stupid. America has many problems, including free speech issues on both left and right. But we’re real different than Saudi Arabia. If you don’t believe me, try opening a lesbian art gallery there or wearing a t-shirt that says ‘Jesus is the one true God.’ Ricky [Gervais is] right. Celebrities don’t know about the real world.”

He added, “So, Democrats, it’s great you have all the big celebs, but people see them as an arm of the Democratic Party, which they already suspect for lacking common sense. I know the celebrities mean well, and we thank them for having their heart in the right place. But just do you, do what you do so well, use your extraordinary talents for the noble cause of bringing relief from the problems that ribbons and pins can’t fix. I know it’s very important to you that you feel that you’re making a difference. So let me assure you, you are. You’re making Independents vote Republican.”

