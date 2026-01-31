Maher: Lefty Celebs Just Cycle Through Causes, Toss Them Aside When They Aren’t The Current Thing

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher defended his view that he thinks the shooting of Renee Good was wrong, but he doesn’t feel the need to wear a pin about it, and said, “Three years ago, everybody was all into Ukrainian flags. What happened to that? Another cause tossed into the junk drawer with yesterday’s choke collar? Get out of here with your virtue-signaling body ornaments.”

After defending his view on Good and the pin, Maher said that because he isn’t addicted to social media, he doesn’t hear about most of the supposed controversies surrounding him.

He added, “I hope I didn’t spoil the perfect record of pins and ribbons solving all the world’s problems. You can’t name a problem, from guns, to AIDS, to bullying, to breast cancer that still exists after people wore a ribbon for it, except all of them, you f*cking posers.”

Maher further stated, “Three years ago, everybody was all into Ukrainian flags. What happened to that? Another cause tossed into the junk drawer with yesterday’s choke collar? Get out of here with your virtue-signaling body ornaments. They’re just crucifixes for liberals, because every time I see one, I think, ‘Jesus Christ.’ But congratulations for raising awareness, the awareness you really care about, which is how wonderful you are.”

