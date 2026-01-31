Maher, MS NOW’s Scarborough: Campuses Only Protest When It’s Jews Fighting

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher and MS NOW host Joe Scarborough criticized the lack of campus reaction to the slaughter of protesters by the Iranian regime compared to the campus protests of Israel, saying that it appears they “only protest when it’s Jews who are fighting the war” and Scarborough said that the lack of protests are proving the criticism of Israel supporters correct.

Scarborough said, “I want to know how many people the Iranian mullahs have to slaughter in the streets before one person, one student on Columbia goes out on their campus grounds and protests, or do they only protest when it’s Jews who are fighting the war?”

Maher responded, “Correct.”

Scarborough added, “And it only proves what supporters of Israel said at the time” about the focus on Gaza as opposed to other issues, “I will tell you, Columbia, other universities, are proving them right, because 30,000 Iranians have been slaughtered, not one campus protest. Nobody’s talking about it.”

