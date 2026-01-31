Maher: Omar, Many on Left Lack Perspective on America, GOP Sometimes Does Same

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and many on the left have a lack of perspective on America. He also stated that Republicans are sometimes guilty of doing the same.

After a discussion of Iran, Maher said, “Trump tweeted some horrible things about Ilhan Omar, which is wrong and despicable. … But there is a stunning lack of perspective, often, on the left, on these kind of issues. Now he said something terrible, among his things he said about Ilhan Omar. and…I don’t have the quote in front of me, but basically, what it was is she comes here and all she does is complain and bitch. Okay, there is something — there is a kernel of truth in that, that somebody comes from a country like Somalia, and then it just seems like she does not have any perspective on the country that she joined here, and never seems to have anything good to say about America.”

Maher added that Omar is as much of an American as anyone, and “I would say this about every other American, have some perspective.” And people have the right to criticize the U.S. He further stated, “I’m saying have some perspective about this country versus a country like Somalia.”

Later, MS NOW host Joe Scarborough said that Republicans also complain about the U.S., and Maher agreed, but said that Republicans only do it when they’re out of power and he thinks they also should have perspective.

