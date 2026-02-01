Graham Says Regime Change in Iran Opportunity for Trump to Be like Reagan

During this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reiterated his call for the Trump administration to bolster efforts to end the Ayatollah’s reign in Iran.

According to the South Carolina Republican, Iran was an opportunity for President Donald Trump to be like his predecessor, former President Ronald Reagan.

“I think it’s a defining moment in his presidency,” Graham said. “Ronald Reagan went to the Berlin Wall, and he said, ‘Tear down this wall.’ He didn’t say, ‘Could you make it lower?’ When asked about what the protesters should do, President Trump said, keep protesting. Help is on the way. If this regime is still standing the day after, if we pull the plug, will be 100 years of chaos. I have every confidence that President Trump will do what he promised to the people. Help is on the way. Keep protesting. If this regime falls, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, they all go. It’d be the biggest change since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”

He continued, “But here’s one thing I know. Donald Trump is Ronald Reagan, plus in my mind, Venezuela soon Cuba. The one thing you can’t do as president is talk like Reagan and act like Obama. There’s no deal to be done here. These people are not trustworthy. The protesters in the street are not protesting for a better nuclear deal. They’re protesting for a better life. And if they win the day, we have a chance to have friends with the people of Iran. The Ayatollah will never be our friend. He’s a religious Nazi. President Trump, you said help is on the way. That has to be real. It has to be real soon. Do it, Mr. President. The people of Iran are begging you to be on their — on their side. You have done it so good. You’re a Reagan plus. This is the defining moment in your presidency. Stand by the people. The Ayatollah falls — the region changes bigger than the fall of the Berlin Wall. No more international terrorists. This regime has American blood on its hands since 1979.”

“You got the Houthis,” Graham added. “You got Hezbollah killing Americans. Bring this regime down because the people want it down. You don’t have to invade the country. But help on the way means military strikes against the infrastructure that is killing the Iranian people. Go after the ones who are killing the people. Put this regime on notice. We’re never going to let up. Strangle their economy. It will fall. The people will take over. And over time, we will have a friend in Iran. Not an enemy. Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, all fall. The biggest thing you could possibly ever do to the Mideast is take this regime down. And they’re as weak as they’ve ever been since 1979. Mr. President, you can do it. I hope you will do it. And if you do — if you do it, this is Reagan-esque.”

