Exclusive — Steve Hilton: Democrats Costing Californians $35,000 Per Year on Average

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton talked about costs in California.

Hilton stated, “We took the average costs for all the key items of spending…and we just compared the national average with the California average to look at what I call the Democrat tax overall, the extra you pay for Democrat policies, the dollar amount, on average, is $35,000 a year, average.”

