‘Highest Poverty, Highest Unemployment, Least Affordable, Least Opportunity, Worst for Business’: Governor Candidate Steve Hilton Roasts Gavin Newson’s California

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton talked about the state’s problems.

Hilton said, “Highest poverty rate, highest unemployment rate, 50th out of 50 for affordability, according to WalletHub. 50th out of 50 for opportunity, U.S. News and World Report rankings. Chief Executive magazine, worst business climate in America. Highest gas prices of any state, electric, insurance, water, housing, rent, everything’s a disaster.”

