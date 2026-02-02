John Kennedy on Calls for Kristi Noem Ouster: ‘I’m a Big Tom Homan Fan’

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) suggested he would support removing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem if Trump border czar Tom Homan were to be Noem’s replacement.

Kennedy said he was a “big Tom Homan fan,” adding that he believed in immigration law enforcement, but said how those laws were enforced mattered.

“In your view, Senator, has Secretary Noem sufficiently acknowledged the mistakes she’s made and her people made in Minnesota?” CNN host Wolf Blitzer said.

Kennedy replied, “Well, I haven’t heard it. She might have, and I just didn’t hear it. I guess I’d make three points quickly, Wolf. Number one, I’m a big Tom Homan fan. I think he knows what he is doing. I think he exercises providential judgment. I would leave him in charge. Number two, I think most Americans agree with me that illegal immigration is illegal. Our immigration statutes are not some second-tier laws. I support enforcing them. How you enforce them matters. Due process, equal protection, reasonable suspicion, and Terry v. Ohio.”

He added, “You can legislate stuff, but if you don’t have the leadership to execute it, then it’s of no moment. I think Homan knows how to do that.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor