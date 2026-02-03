Bernie Sanders: ICE Agents ‘Racism’ and ‘Violence’ Is Extraordinary

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) proclaimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents’ racism and violence was extraordinary.

Sanders said, “I surely hope so. I think the overwhelming majority of the American people are shocked by what they are seeing. This is the United States of America. You’ve seen guys in masks paid by federal tax laws knocking on doors, sending five year old kids into detention centers, shooting several people, occupying an entire city, intimidating city. In fact, it was a Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota who dropped out of the race. And he said, you know, I can’t defend what the Republican National Party is doing. You know, driving while Asian, driving while Latino is not unconstitutional. So the racism and the, violence is extraordinary. And I think the American people are saying enough is enough.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Does it reassure you at all that they are sending body cameras to these federal agents?”

Sanders said, “That’s small, you know, look, I in my own view and I brought forth an amendment as you may know, the other day, as part of that legislation —”

Collins said, “You wanted to repeal the $75 billion.”

Sanders said, “Exactly over a four year period. I mean, they are now not Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but they are a domestic Trump’s domestic army extraordinarily well funded. And I was pleased that every Democrat voted with me. And we had two Republicans got 49 votes to say, do away with that 75 billion over four year period. For I said put that money, by the way, into Medicaid.”

