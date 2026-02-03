Dem Rep. Ramirez: CBP Has Been Acting Badly ‘for a Very Long Time’, That’s ‘Why We Have to Stop Talking About Basic Reforms’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) argued that “What you’re seeing CBP agents do in interior cities like Chicago, like Minnesota, they have been doing to immigrants for a very long time,” and “This is exactly why we have to stop talking about basic reforms or Kristi Noem talking about body cameras that they’re not going to release footage for.”

Ramirez said, “Alicia, this is not a training problem. The guy that executed — the agent that executed Alex had years under ICE, with training. The reality is that the agency, under the Department of Homeland Security, was created to have qualified immunity in the name of protecting us from domestic terrorism. We created this agency. Before 2003, we didn’t have ICE. They didn’t operate the way they do. What you’re seeing CBP agents do in interior cities like Chicago, like Minnesota, they have been doing to immigrants for a very long time, except there were no phones or whistles to be able to protect them. This is exactly why we have to stop talking about basic reforms or Kristi Noem talking about body cameras that they’re not going to release footage for.”

She added, “The point is, we need to melt ICE. We can’t talk about a reform of basics.”

