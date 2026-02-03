Dem Sen. Blumenthal: People Victimized by Illegals ‘Should Be Heard as Well’ GOP ‘Should Face Facts Here’ on DHS

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) responded to criticisms that he doesn’t want to hear from people hurt by illegal immigrants by saying that those people “should be heard as well. The Republicans should face facts here” on DHS’s behavior.

After Blumenthal criticized Republicans for not attending a forum on DHS tactics, host Jake Tapper asked, “So, I can almost anticipate what Karoline Leavitt or a Republican would say watching this, and she would say, well, you don’t want to hear from the American citizens who are victimized by illegal immigrants who are in this country. How would you respond to that?”

Blumenthal answered, “They should be heard as well. The Republicans should face facts here. As Ronald Reagan said, facts are stubborn things. But what we have in ICE and the Department of Homeland Security is an agency out of control, a paramilitary force. I have no words to describe what you saw on that video and that we have replayed in the course of our spotlight forums. And we are going to continue our investigation.”

