GOP Rep. Sessions: There Should Be Compromise on Not Harassing Agents in Exchange for Body Cameras

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) said that he supports requiring body cameras for ICE and Border Patrol agents, but “there’s a balance that comes with that, and that balance is that these federal agents can’t be dogged, drums, yelling, screaming in people’s face.” And “we’ve got to come to an equal compromise about what the local communities need to do in the states.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “Some of the specific issues Democrats are calling for, maybe after this two weeks, [include] requiring body cameras for ICE agents, Border Patrol agents on the ground. Is that something you support?”

Sessions answered, “Well, I think it is. But, once again, there’s a balance that comes with that, and that balance is that these federal agents can’t be dogged, drums, yelling, screaming in people’s face. I think that a balance that happens in regular law enforcement, where video cameras are available, perfectly fine. But what happened is is this became — and we saw this happening — they were dogging, berating, and getting in the way of the federal agents. That should not be allowed to happen. And so, we’ve got to come to an equal compromise about what the local communities need to do in the states. Even though they disagree with it, there has to be rule of law.”

