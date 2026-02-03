Markwayne Mullin: Democrat-led ICE Backlash Used to Distract from Trump Economic Turnaround

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) called the Democrat-led backlash to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations a distraction from the positive results delivered by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

“Let me ask you this. Senator, Lindsey Graham is proposing another law,” host Sean Hannity said. “I would argue that it’s a good idea to codify it. I support what he’s doing and that is banning all sanctuary cities and states. To me, the laws are clear. They’re aiding in abetting. They’re obstructing justice, those states. They’re offering taxpayer benefits to people that did not respect our laws, border and sovereignty, but to codify it law. I like the idea. Where’s the Senate with that right now? And I’d like to see a series of votes on defund, dismantle, you know, lower taxes, energy dominance, and issues like defunding ICE. I want the Democrats to go on record for all of that.”

Mullin replied, “Yeah, I would love to stay all focused on Trump’s economy, but the Democrats continue to force us to make this an issue. The truth is, I agree with what Lindsey is saying on defunding these sanctuary cities. We should pull out our TSA agents out of their airports and not allow their airport to be classified as international or even a regional hub. We should pull all of our aid that we have for their law enforcement because there is a tremendous of federal aid that goes into law enforcement from the — from the federal to the county to the — to the city level. We should completely pull out all funding towards that.”

“Lindsey Graham’s leading that effort,” he continued. “We’re happily supporting it because if they’re not going to enforce federal law like Mayor Frey said in Minneapolis, then they shouldn’t receive one single taxpayer dollar from the federal government going back into them. And we should be focusing on the economy. President Trump is doing a wonderful job turning around the disastrous Biden economy and putting us back into the golden age. But that’s what this is really about, Sean. I think this is why the Democrats are focusing so hard on what ICE is doing because they’re trying to distract the American people on all the good that President Trump and the Republicans are doing for the American people.”

