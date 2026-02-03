Patel: I Was Just Saying You Can’t Bring a Gun to a Protest and Incite Violence

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” FBI Director Kash Patel said that he was just telling people “you cannot bring a firearm to a public protest and incite violence.” And there is a “prudential” question of whether you should bring a gun to a protest that isn’t the FBI’s call.

Host Bret Baier played video of Patel saying, “You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines, to any sort of protest that you want. It’s that simple. You don’t have that right to break the law and incite violence.”

Patel responded, “I’m glad you played the entirety of the clip, because mostly nobody did that. I said you cannot bring a firearm to a public protest and incite violence. That’s the kicker. President Trump’s administration is the most pro-2nd Amendment administration in history. All we are saying is, one, it’s a question of law, did you incite violence or commit another crime while in the possession of a firearm? And if that’s the case, then we’re going to investigate you. But the other question is a prudential one, should you be bringing firearms — that’s not a decision for the FBI — to places where people are protesting? That’s a prudential decision. We will follow the facts and the law.”

