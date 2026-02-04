Dem Rep. McIver: Abolish ICE — ‘We’re Better Off Without Them’

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Central,” Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should be abolished.

McIver said, “I think Secretary Kristi Noem must go and we should definitely abolish ICE. We are far beyond the measures of reforming, you know, they’ve had billions of dollars in budget just acting reckless and, you know, inserting cruelty onto Americans and literally, we just don’t need that. We’re better off without them.”

She continued, “You know, many people do not know ICE is still relatively a new agency, you know, post 9/11. They haven’t been around for decades after decades, you know, in government. And so I think there are other ways to look at, you know, how do we handle immigration? We need to look at, you know, reforming immigration altogether and ICE is a part of that.”

McIver added, “It is Trump’s chaos that he is literally implementing on American streets, on American cities, and it’s not making us safer. You know, he is going through this whole thing, him and his administration, about how this crackdown on immigration is making us safe and you know, it’s making us better. It has done neither. It has not made us safe. It has not made us better. It has made people scared to death. People are frightened. They are very upset and depressed of what they see playing out in broad daylight for all of us to see in our streets across this country. And it’s horrible. And this is not how we should be operating. I’ll keep saying that that’s why Kristi Noem needs to go. Sending Tom Homan in is not a fix, but we also need to abolish ICE. It’s just creating chaos.”

