Marlow: Latest Epstein Drop Reveals That Epstein Hated Trump

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the Epstein files.

Marlow said, “The most important thing that I saw in it was a specific quote from one of the emails from Epstein, ‘I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body.’ Jeffrey Epstein, who may or may not be the literal devil, said, ‘The worst guy you ever met is Trump.'”

