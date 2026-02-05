CNN’s Hunt: Under Obama, Hennepin County Cooperated with ICE the Way Trump Admin. Wants

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” host Kasie Hunt said that Hennepin County, Minnesota cooperated with ICE by allowing access to the county’s jail during the Obama administration, even letting ICE talk to people in the jail and “the policy has clearly been, under a Democratic president, what, now, the Trump administration is asking for.”

While speaking with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Hunt said, “[I]t is worth noting that, during the Obama years, the Hennepin County jail actually had a policy where they let an ICE agent keep an office there and allowed them to talk to immigrants. So, the policy has clearly been, under a Democratic president, what, now, the Trump administration is asking for. Big picture, do you think it’s good policy for the jails to follow an ICE detainer and hand someone over if they’ve committed a crime? And, again, this only happens after they’ve served their time for whatever crime they may have committed against the people of Minnesota.”

Frey responded that, as Mayor of Minneapolis, he’s not in control of any jails, and he isn’t totally familiar with all the logistics of how the Hennepin County jail operates.

